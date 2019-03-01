|
PENNINGTON (Margaret Anne) The family of the late
Margaret Anne Pennington
wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy and donations received during their sad bereavement. Special thanks to Michelle and Andrea at Browhead Court, to PCs Justin Lamb and Mohammed Shamas and to Coroner's officer Martin Hall for their kindness and sensitivity. Thanks also to staff at the Warfarin Clinic, and at Blackburn and Burnley hospitals for their care. Particular thanks to Father Roger Parker for his humanity and guidance
at a difficult time.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 1, 2019
