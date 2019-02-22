Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:30
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Pennington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Pennington

Notice Condolences

Margaret Pennington Notice
PENNINGTON Margaret Anne On Monday 11th February 2019, peacefully in her sleep at home, Margaret aged 77 years of Burnley. Daughter of the late John and Doris, sister to John, sister in law to Kath, Auntie to John and Jayne and great aunt to Harvey.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 27th February 2019 at Burnley Crematorium at 10.40 am. Fr. Roger Parker will officiate. Family flowers only please by request but donations are being received for the BHF c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.