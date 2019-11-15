Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Barnoldswick
Sherbrooke
Barnoldswick, Lancashire BB18 5EG
01282 813345
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:45
Skipton Crematorium
Margaret Mountain Notice
MOUNTAIN Margaret Suddenly on 3rd November 2019, Margaret
aged 75 years,
of Earby.

Beloved wife of Ted,
loving mum of Paula and Teresa,
much loved grandma of
Daniel and Chloe and
big sister of Julia, Ilse, Tim and the late Arnold and Helen.
The funeral service will take place at Skipton Crematorium on Monday 18th November
at 10.50am.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Martin House Children's Hospice.

All enquiries to
Barnoldswick Funeralcare
Tel 01282 813345.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 15, 2019
