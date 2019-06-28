Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Louisa Wood

Louisa Wood Notice
Wood (nee Collier)
Louisa (Louie) Peacefully in Heather Grange Care Home on 15th June 2019, Louie aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late George, much loved mum to Susan, mother in law to Alf and loving god mother to Lesley and Michelle. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Louie's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday, 4th July at 10-40am. Family flowers only please, donations are being received to the Alzheimer's Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Rd, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on June 28, 2019
