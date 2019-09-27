|
|
|
COWGILL Lisa On Monday 23rd September 2019 peacefully in Royal Blackburn Hospital following a long illness that she fought until the end Lisa aged 45 years of Barrowford. Beloved daughter of Marjorie and Colin, much loved sister of Shaun, a loving friend to many and an adoring God-parent. A funeral service will be held on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at 12.50pm at St Thomas' Church, Barrowford followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 1.40pm. Flowers welcome and donations if desired are being gratefully received for Ann Conroy Trust c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 27, 2019