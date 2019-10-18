|
|
|
Husband Linda Peacefully at
Royal Blackburn Hospital on Thursday 10th October, 2019
Linda
aged 57 years.
Much loved Daughter
of the late Eddie and Pat,
dearly loved Sister of Christine, Kathleen and Sarah.
Loving Aunty of Kelly,
Gemma, Joseph, Katy
and loved Great Aunty to Ellie
and Isobel, Bethany,
Cameron and Amelia.
A funeral service was held on Thursday 17th October, 2019
at 1.40 pm
at Accrington Crematorium.
Jane Griffin officiated.
Family flowers only please
with donations being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road,
Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 18, 2019