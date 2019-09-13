|
ARROWSMITH Lily Passed away peacefully
in Blackpool on
Saturday August 31st 2019. Beloved and devoted wife of the late Tony and much loved sister in law of the late Godfrey and Kenneth. Lily will be sadly missed by all, especially John, Trina, Louise, John, Christopher, Ruby and Ella. Service to be held at
Park Crematorium, Regent Avenue, Lytham St Annes, FY8 4AB on Friday September 20th
at 3:00 pm. No flowers by request please, donations if so desired to Easterleigh Animal Sanctuary.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, 497 Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1RE Tel: 01253 408886. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 13, 2019