DUERDEN Lilian On Thursday July 11th, 2019, at the Royal Blackburn Hospital, Lilian, aged 92 years, of Nelson.
Beloved wife of the late Reynold, dear mother, grandma
and great grandma.
A funeral service will be held on Monday July 29th, 2019, at
Burnley Crematorium at 11.20am.
Jane Griffin will officiate.
Family flowers only please by request but donations, if desired, are being received for
Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on July 26, 2019