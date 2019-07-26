Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:15
Burnley Crematorium
Lilian Duerden Notice
DUERDEN Lilian On Thursday July 11th, 2019, at the Royal Blackburn Hospital, Lilian, aged 92 years, of Nelson.
Beloved wife of the late Reynold, dear mother, grandma
and great grandma.
A funeral service will be held on Monday July 29th, 2019, at
Burnley Crematorium at 11.20am.
Jane Griffin will officiate.
Family flowers only please by request but donations, if desired, are being received for
Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on July 26, 2019
