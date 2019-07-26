Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
13:00
Stott House Chapel of Rest
Lesley Sidlow Notice
SIDLOW Lesley Ann On Saturday July 20th, 2019, peacefully at home, Lesley,
aged 72 years, of Nelson.
Loving mother to Howard and Craig, dear Grandma to Amy, Emily and Beverley and Great Grandma to Ian and Emily.
A funeral service will be held on Friday August 2nd, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at
Stott House Chapel of Rest at 1.10pm prior to cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Dawn Thewlis will officiate.
Donations if desired are being received for Cancer Research UK c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. TEL:870898
Published in Pendle Today on July 26, 2019
