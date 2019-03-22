Canova Laurence

(The Bishop) Suddenly while in Thailand where he had spent many happy months over the past few years and had many friends.



Born and brought up in Colne and Nelson Laurence went straight from a Rolls Royce apprenticeship into the fledgling business of Dawman Co.

Business became Laurence's life and he was later to become Technical Director at Standel Dawman Ltd. AC/DC Lighting Ltd., Elite Signs, and had connections with several other small businesses in the area specialising in new "start ups".

A real gentleman, modest, and with a wicked sense of humour.

He lived by his religious beliefs, always ready to support and help his friends.

He will be remembered by amateur radio enthusiasts as

"the bishop".

There will be a service of remembrance at St. John's Church, Barkerhouse Road on March 25th at 1pm, to be followed by a wake at a venue to be announced at the service. Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More