Magee Kevin Anthony On Thursday 21st November 2019, peacefully in hospital,
Kevin
aged 77 years
of Nelson.
Husband of Gloria,
dear dad of
Debbie, Paul and Sharon,
father in law to
Trish, Patrick and Guy,
loving grandad to
Rebecca, Lauren, James, Paul, Georgia, Jack and Louis,
dear brother to
Maureen, Tommy, Louis and Vinny.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 10th December 2019 at 3.30pm at Burnley Crematorium. Angela Riding will officiate.
Flowers or donations to
Cancer Research UK c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road,
Colne.
Tel:870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 6, 2019