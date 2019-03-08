|
DUERDEN Kenneth (Ken) On Saturday 2nd March, 2019, at the Royal Blackburn Hospital,after a long illness, Ken, aged 86 years. The much loved brother of Ray, June, Melvyn, Graham and uncle
to Julie and Greig.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday March 14th, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at Stott House Chapel of Rest at 10.00am prior to cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 10.40am.
Jane Griffin will officiate.
Family flowers only please by request but donations, if desired are being received for 'Bloodwise' c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. TEL: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 8, 2019
