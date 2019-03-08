Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00
Stott House Chapel of Rest
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Duerden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Duerden

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Duerden Notice
DUERDEN Kenneth (Ken) On Saturday 2nd March, 2019, at the Royal Blackburn Hospital,after a long illness, Ken, aged 86 years. The much loved brother of Ray, June, Melvyn, Graham and uncle
to Julie and Greig.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday March 14th, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at Stott House Chapel of Rest at 10.00am prior to cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 10.40am.
Jane Griffin will officiate.
Family flowers only please by request but donations, if desired are being received for 'Bloodwise' c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. TEL: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.