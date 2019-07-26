|
SUTTON Keith Frederick On Thursday July 18th, 2019, suddenly at The Royal Blackburn Hospital, Keith Frederick,
aged 69 years, of Briercliffe.
The much loved brother of the late Brian, loved uncle, great uncle and a very dear friend to many.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday July 30th, 2019 at
The Independent Methodist Church, Nelson at 10.30am
prior to cremation at
Skipton Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Judith Diggins will officiate.
No flowers please by request but donations if desired are being received for either,
Campaign to protect rural England or The British Trust for Ornithology c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Published in Pendle Today on July 26, 2019