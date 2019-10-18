Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Schofield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Schofield

Notice Condolences

Kathryn Schofield Notice
SCHOFIELD Kathryn Margaret At home on 12th October 2019,
Kathryn
aged 70 years.
The much loved wife of Roger also loving mum of Elizabeth, Charlotte and Rachel and loving grandma of Ben, Caity, Joshua, Isaac and Lucy. Kathryn will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at St Andrew's Church, Barnoldswick on
Tuesday 22nd October at 1.00pm followed by cremation in Skipton.
Donations in lieu of flowers to either Bosom Friends
or The Leprosy Mission.
All enquiries to
Barnoldswick Funeralcare.
Tel 01282 813345.
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.