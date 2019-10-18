|
|
|
SCHOFIELD Kathryn Margaret At home on 12th October 2019,
Kathryn
aged 70 years.
The much loved wife of Roger also loving mum of Elizabeth, Charlotte and Rachel and loving grandma of Ben, Caity, Joshua, Isaac and Lucy. Kathryn will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at St Andrew's Church, Barnoldswick on
Tuesday 22nd October at 1.00pm followed by cremation in Skipton.
Donations in lieu of flowers to either Bosom Friends
or The Leprosy Mission.
All enquiries to
Barnoldswick Funeralcare.
Tel 01282 813345.
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 18, 2019