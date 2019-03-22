|
TEMPEST Kathleen
(Kath) Peacefully on
19th March 2019, Kath aged 75 years of Earby.
Beloved wife of the late John.
Much loved mum of Sue, Mick and the late Matthew and a loving grandma.
The funeral service will be held at Windles Chapel of Rest on Wednesday 27th March at 10.30am followed by burial in Earby Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations can be made in
Kath's memory to Bosom Friends or The MS Society. All enquiries to Barnoldswick Funeralcare (Windles). Tel 01282 813345.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 22, 2019
