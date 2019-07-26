|
PUGH Kathleen
(née Wilkinson) Passed away peacefully in Nelson Manor Care Home, on Sunday,
21st July, 2019, aged 77, very precious mum of Carol-Anne and Anthony, dear mother in law to Pascal, cherished grandma to Olive and Elliott, dearest sister of Melvyn, Morris, Terry, Stephen and Tony, also a very dear auntie
and lovely friend who
will be sadly missed.
At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Kathleen's funeral service will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Friday,
2nd August at 12 noon. Flowers if so desired are being received at Nelson Manor Care Home and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on July 26, 2019