|
|
|
HOLT June It is with great sadness that the family of June announces her peacefu passing aged 79 years at The Royal Blackburn Hospital
on 19th June, 2019, after
a long illness bravely borne.
The beloved wife of the late Allen Holt, much loved mother to Diane and Christopher and greatly adored nana to Joshua, Danny and Cicero and mother-in-law to Peter and Adriana and aunt of Catherine, Winifred, Grenville and Judith.
A funeral service will be held at Skipton Crematorium on
Friday July 12th, 2019 at 11.45am.
The Rev. Keith Richardson
will officiate.
Family flowers only, donations may be made in her memory to Pendleside Hospice
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road, Colne.
TEL: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on June 28, 2019