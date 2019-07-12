Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Heaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Heaton

Notice Condolences

Judith Heaton Notice
HEATON Judith Anne Cecil On Sunday 30th June, 2019, peacefully at her home, Judith.
The much loved wife of Abdul,
dear mother of Alison Raper.
A funeral service will be held
on Tuesday July 16th, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at Stott House Chapel of Rest at 1.10pm prior to a service at St. Thomas' Church at 1.30pm and followed
by interment at Barrowford Cemetery at 2.15pm.
The Rev. Julie Smith will officiate.
Family flowers only please by request but donations if desired are being received for the NSPCC c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on July 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.