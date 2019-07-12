|
|
|
HEATON Judith Anne Cecil On Sunday 30th June, 2019, peacefully at her home, Judith.
The much loved wife of Abdul,
dear mother of Alison Raper.
A funeral service will be held
on Tuesday July 16th, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at Stott House Chapel of Rest at 1.10pm prior to a service at St. Thomas' Church at 1.30pm and followed
by interment at Barrowford Cemetery at 2.15pm.
The Rev. Julie Smith will officiate.
Family flowers only please by request but donations if desired are being received for the NSPCC c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on July 12, 2019