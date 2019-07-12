|
Dunkerley (nee Boothman)
Joyce On June 27th, 2019, peacefully in Dercliffe Care Home Nelson, and formerly of Burnley, Joyce, aged 91 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Harry, much loved mother of Corinne and Denise, dear mother in law to Brian, cherished grandma of Katie and Leigh, precious great grandma of Rory, also a dear auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. Joyce's funeral took place at Burnley Crematorium on Monday, 8th July. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on July 12, 2019