Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:15
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Josiah Gorton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josiah Gorton

Notice Condolences

Josiah Gorton Notice
Gorton Josiah (Jos) Josiah (Jos) Gorton,
died very peacefully on
26th September, 2019, aged 97 after a short illness.
Beloved husband to the late Marjorie. Much loved and loving father to Christine and Linda and father-in-law to Mark and the late John. Dearest grandfather to Tom, Nick, Jennie and Kate and loving great grandfather to Oliver, Imogen, Sophie, Charlotte, Emily, Alice, Eliana and Amelia.
A funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on
Friday 11th October, 2019
at 11:20am. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to The Royal British Legion c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel; 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.