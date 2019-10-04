|
|
|
Gorton Josiah (Jos) Josiah (Jos) Gorton,
died very peacefully on
26th September, 2019, aged 97 after a short illness.
Beloved husband to the late Marjorie. Much loved and loving father to Christine and Linda and father-in-law to Mark and the late John. Dearest grandfather to Tom, Nick, Jennie and Kate and loving great grandfather to Oliver, Imogen, Sophie, Charlotte, Emily, Alice, Eliana and Amelia.
A funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on
Friday 11th October, 2019
at 11:20am. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to The Royal British Legion c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel; 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 4, 2019