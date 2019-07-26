Home

Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Nelson (Nelson)
275-279 Leeds Road
Nelson, Lancashire BB9 8EJ
01282 606505
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30
Fred Hamer Funeral Services - Nelson (Nelson)
275-279 Leeds Road
Nelson, Lancashire BB9 8EJ
Interment
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00
Walton Lane Cemetery
Nelson
John Wilcock Notice
WILCOCK John On Friday 19th July 2019, peacefully, with his family by
his side, John, aged 95 years.
The beloved husband of the late Muriel, loving dad of Susan, Anne, John and the late Stephen and David, father in law to Graham
and Lesley, a treasured grandad, great grandad, brother and
a friend to many.
The funeral service will be held in the chapel at Fred Hamers F/S on Thursday 1st August at 10.30am followed by interment at Walton Lane Cemetery, Nelson, at 11.00am. Flowers welcome or donations, if so desired, made payable to Cancer Research UK c/o Fred Hamer Funeral Service, 275/279 Leeds Road, Nelson.
Enq: 01282 606505
Published in Pendle Today on July 26, 2019
