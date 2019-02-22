|
|
|
SPAIN John John's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to CAFOD. Thank you to the carers from Complete Care for the loving care and attention shown to John. Thank you to Fr. Brian Murphy for his comforting words and service and to Anne Bardell for her musical accompaniment.
Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their professional
care and services.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More