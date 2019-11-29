|
Platt John Thomas Peacefully at his home on Friday, 22nd November, 2019, with his loving family by his side, John, aged 67 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband of Marie, much loved dad of Donna, Kirsty, Sam and Callum, also a dear father in law, grandad, brother, brother in law, uncle and friend who will be sadly missed. John's service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday, 3rd December at
2-30 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 29, 2019