|
|
|
MANN John Russell
(Russ) Passed away suddenly on
Monday 26th August 2019,
Russ aged 71 years.
Beloved husband of Christina,
dearly loved dad of
Andrea and Trevor,
much loved grandad of Adam,
a dear brother in law to
Jannette and Desmond,
also a dear uncle to
Bianca and Angela
and friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Monday 9th September
at 11.20am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
c/o
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Road, Burnley,
BB10 1DY, Tel: 01282 831854.
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 6, 2019