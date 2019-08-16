|
|
|
LAWLOR John On Friday
2nd August 2019
peacefully at home, Jack, aged 81 years, of Colne.
Ex-husband and
dear friend of Josie,
amazing dad of
Angie, Lynn, Pam and Tony,
much loved and loving grandad
of James & Ian, Daniel, Kirsty & Martin and Jade & Christie-Anne and a dear great grandad
and friend to many.
He will be sadly missed.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, are being
gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral
Service, Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 16, 2019