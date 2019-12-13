|
Ibbetson John (Johnboy) Peacefully passed away at
Airedale General Hospital on Friday 6th December, 2019, aged 77. Adored Husband of the late Joan, much loved Dad to John, David, Andrew, Paul, Robert and Catherine. Brother to Barbara, cherished Grandad
and friend to many.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 23rd December, 2019 at Burnley Crematorium at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations are being gratefully received for Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 13, 2019