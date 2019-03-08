|
HENDERSON John Clark On Tuesday 26th February, 2019, peacefully at Nelson Manor Care Home, John, aged 66 years.
Much loved partner to Carole,
dear brother to Susan and the late Juliette and Joanne, uncle to Emily, Alice and William and great uncle to Harriet. A dear friend to Maureen, Thomas, Shen Shen
and Frank.
A funeral service will be held on Friday March 15th, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at
Stott House Chapel of Rest at 1.30pm prior to a service at Wheatley Lane Inghamite Church at 2.00pm and followed by interment in the churchyard. Pastor Tony Howarth will officiate. Family flowers only please by request but donations if desired are being received for either
The Stroke Association or Dementia UK c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel:870898
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 8, 2019
