Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Henderson

Notice Condolences

John Henderson Notice
HENDERSON John Clark On Tuesday 26th February, 2019, peacefully at Nelson Manor Care Home, John, aged 66 years.
Much loved partner to Carole,
dear brother to Susan and the late Juliette and Joanne, uncle to Emily, Alice and William and great uncle to Harriet. A dear friend to Maureen, Thomas, Shen Shen
and Frank.
A funeral service will be held on Friday March 15th, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at
Stott House Chapel of Rest at 1.30pm prior to a service at Wheatley Lane Inghamite Church at 2.00pm and followed by interment in the churchyard. Pastor Tony Howarth will officiate. Family flowers only please by request but donations if desired are being received for either
The Stroke Association or Dementia UK c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel:870898
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.