John Catterall

John Catterall Notice
CATTERALL JOHN On Tuesday June 11th, 2019, peacefully at
The Grange Nursing Home,
John, aged 65 years, of Nelson.
Dear dad to Anna and Mark, partner to Pat, beloved granddad to Joseph, Violet, Alex and Sebastian, brother to Anne. Father-in-law to Tom and Kate.
A funeral service will be held
on Monday June 24th, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at
Stott House Chapel of Rest at 1.50pm, prior to cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 2.20pm. Dawn Thewlis will officiate. Donations, if desired, are being received for Cancer Research UK C/O Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. TEL:870898
Published in Pendle Today on June 21, 2019
