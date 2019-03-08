|
|
|
GALE Joan Joan passed away peacefully on
27th February 2019, one day short of her 92nd birthday.
Beloved wife of the late Ronald. Loving mother of Alison, her partner, Martin and the late Andrew. Much loved nana of Richard and partner Olivia and great-nana of Amelia.
The funeral service will be held at Skipton Crematorium on
Monday 11th March at 10.50am.
Flowers will be greatly received.
All enquiries to
Barnoldswick Funeralcare (Windles). Tel 01282 813345.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More