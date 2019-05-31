|
|
|
COWGILL Joan On Tuesday 21st May 2019,
Joan, aged 81 years died peacefully at home with her loving family at her side. Much loved mum of Duke and Shane, a cherished grandma, great grandma and a
good friend to many.
Funeral service to take place today Friday 31st May at Wheatley Lane Inghamite Church, Fence
at 2.30pm followed by a cremation at Burnley Crematorium
at 3.40pm.
Flowers will be gratefully received or donations accepted on behalf of Pendleside Hospice.
Joan would have loved people to wear bright colours on the day.
Enquiries to
Holgate Funeral Services,
The Old Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence,
BB12 9EE. Tel. 01282 616788.
Published in Pendle Today on May 31, 2019
