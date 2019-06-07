|
BIRTWISTLE (nee ROBINSON)
Joan Isabel On Monday 3rd June 2019 peacefully in Airedale General Hospital, Joan, aged 93 years, of Trawden, formerly Hull. Wife of the late Terence, much loved mum of Jacqueline and Jennifer, mother in law of Randy and Victor, grandma of Sam, Rowan and Kane, great grandma of Grace and Jack, sister of Enid and a dear aunt.
A funeral service and cremation will be held on Monday 17th June 2019 at 3.00pm at Skipton Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for Cancer Research UK c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on June 7, 2019
