Home

POWERED BY

Services
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
Back Brown Steet
Colne, Lancashire BB8 9NE
01282 870800
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Bannister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Bannister

Notice Condolences

Joan Bannister Notice
BANNISTER Joan
(née Pickles, formerly Rushton) On Sunday 9th June 2019, peacefully in her sleep in
Sycamore Rise C.H, Joan,
aged 90 years, of Trawden.
She leaves behind a daughter
Anne Marie & her husband
Richard, granddaughter Charlotte,
grandson David & his wife Lyndsey
and nephew John & his wife Lynne.
A funeral service will be held on
Monday 8th July 2019 at 12.15pm
at St Mary's Church, Trawden
followed by cremation at
Skipton Crematorium at 1.20pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, are
being gratefully received for
The c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.