BANNISTER Joan
(née Pickles, formerly Rushton) On Sunday 9th June 2019, peacefully in her sleep in
Sycamore Rise C.H, Joan,
aged 90 years, of Trawden.
She leaves behind a daughter
Anne Marie & her husband
Richard, granddaughter Charlotte,
grandson David & his wife Lyndsey
and nephew John & his wife Lynne.
A funeral service will be held on
Monday 8th July 2019 at 12.15pm
at St Mary's Church, Trawden
followed by cremation at
Skipton Crematorium at 1.20pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, are
being gratefully received for
The c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on June 28, 2019