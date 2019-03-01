Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
13:30
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer Allen

Notice Condolences

Jennifer Allen Notice
ALLEN Jennifer On Tuesday 19th February 2019, peacefully after a short illness, Jennifer, aged 73 years, of Colne.
Much loved wife of the late David, loving mum of Darren, sister of Veronica and Aunt of Mark,
Lisa and Rachel.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held on
Friday 8th March 2019 at 1.40pm
at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.