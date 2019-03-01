|
ALLEN Jennifer On Tuesday 19th February 2019, peacefully after a short illness, Jennifer, aged 73 years, of Colne.
Much loved wife of the late David, loving mum of Darren, sister of Veronica and Aunt of Mark,
Lisa and Rachel.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held on
Friday 8th March 2019 at 1.40pm
at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 1, 2019
