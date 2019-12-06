|
|
|
Burgess Jeffrey
(Jeff) On Monday 25th November 2019, peacefully in Pendleside Hospice,
Jeff
aged 77 years
of Colne.
Dearly loved Husband of Margaret,
Much loved father of Gregoire
and grandfather of Ava,
loved and respected by Derek and Debra his step children and all our extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 11th December 2019 at 11.30am at Burnley Crematorium, Captain Carol Ainsworth will officiate.
Family flowers only
but donations are being received for Cancer Research UK or
Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road,
Colne.
Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Dec. 6, 2019