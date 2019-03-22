|
GREEN Jeff Janet, Andrew and Lisa would
like to sincerely thank all family, friends, colleagues and neighbours for their kindness, cards and messages of condolence for
their sad loss and are very grateful for the many donations received for Cancer Research.
Special thanks go to the paramedics and staff at
Royal Blackburn Hospital for
their outstanding care and also
to celebrant Jane Griffin for
her thoughtful service.
Finally, thank you to
Helliwells Funeral Service for
their help and support
throughout a difficult time.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 22, 2019
