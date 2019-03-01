|
|
|
GREEN (Jeff) On 25th February 2019,
aged 61 and following
a short illness in Blackburn
Royal Hospital, died peacefully surrounded by his family.
Loving and wonderful husband to Janet, devoted and proud father
of Andrew and Lisa, loving
father-in-law to Simmone and Ian and cherished grandfather
to Jake, James, Euan, Ben and Jack. Loving son of Jean, brother to David and brother-in-law to Kath, David, Jackie, Pam, Alison, Gary and Joanne. Also a respected and good friend to many.
Family flowers only please
but, if desired, donations
welcome to Cancer Research.
Cortege will leave Helliwells
Chapel of Rest in Colne at 10.50 am on Wednesday 6th March and service held at Burnley Crematorium at 11.20 am. Arrangements by
Helliwells, Burnley Road, Colne 01282 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 1, 2019
