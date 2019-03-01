Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:15
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeff Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeff Green

Notice Condolences

Jeff Green Notice
GREEN (Jeff) On 25th February 2019,
aged 61 and following
a short illness in Blackburn
Royal Hospital, died peacefully surrounded by his family.

Loving and wonderful husband to Janet, devoted and proud father
of Andrew and Lisa, loving
father-in-law to Simmone and Ian and cherished grandfather
to Jake, James, Euan, Ben and Jack. Loving son of Jean, brother to David and brother-in-law to Kath, David, Jackie, Pam, Alison, Gary and Joanne. Also a respected and good friend to many.
Family flowers only please
but, if desired, donations
welcome to Cancer Research.
Cortege will leave Helliwells
Chapel of Rest in Colne at 10.50 am on Wednesday 6th March and service held at Burnley Crematorium at 11.20 am. Arrangements by
Helliwells, Burnley Road, Colne 01282 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.