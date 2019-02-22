Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:00
Burnley Crematorium
Jean Whitehead Notice
WHITEHEAD Jean On Wednesday 13th February 2019, Jean, aged 86 years of Nelson and formerly of Colne.
A much loved wife, mum, grandma, great grandma, sister and
a good friend to all.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 26th February 2019 at Burnley Crematorium at 12 noon. Jane Griffin will officiate. Donations, if desired, are being received for Pendleside Hospice
or the BHF c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel:870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 22, 2019
