SCOTT JEAN On Sunday June 9th, 2019,
at The Royal Blackburn Hospital, Jean aged 87 years of Nelson. Loving mother to Philipa and Jonathan, grandmother to Lucas and a dear sister. Jean was much loved and will be sadly missed.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday June 25th, 2019.
The cortege will assemble at
Stott House Chapel of Rest at 10.00am, prior to a service at Christ Church, Nelson at 10.15am and followed by cremation at Burnley Crematorium at 11.20am. The Rev. Keith Richardson will officiate. Donations if desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. TEL:870898
Published in Pendle Today on June 21, 2019
