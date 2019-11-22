|
|
|
Roberts Jean Peacefully, Jean, aged 68 years, dearly loved Mum of Gary,
sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Friday 29th November 2019,
the cortège will assemble at
Stott House at 10.30 am
followed by a service and committal at Accrington Crematorium at 11.00 am.
The family request that the
dress code be casual.
Flowers or donations are
being accepted for
North West Air Ambulance c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 22, 2019