Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:30
Stott House
Committal
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00
Accrington Crematorium
Jean Roberts Notice
Roberts Jean Peacefully, Jean, aged 68 years, dearly loved Mum of Gary,
sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Friday 29th November 2019,
the cortège will assemble at
Stott House at 10.30 am
followed by a service and committal at Accrington Crematorium at 11.00 am.
The family request that the
dress code be casual.
Flowers or donations are
being accepted for
North West Air Ambulance c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 22, 2019
