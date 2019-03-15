|
Leyland Jean
Nee Barker Jean Leyland nee Barker.
On 10th March 2019 peacefully at
Airedale General Hospital surrounded by her family,
Jean,
Aged 80 years
of Earby.
Loving wife of the late Tom,
much loved and treasured mum of David, John, Christine and Kevin and partners, wonderful Grandma, Great Grandma
and Great Great Grandma.
Will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Family flowers only please,
but any donations in lieu will go to St. Peter's Methodist Church, Earby.
For funeral arrangements,
please contact F. C. Foster Ltd. Earby. Tel: 01282 843448.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 15, 2019
