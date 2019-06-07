|
|
|
Currie (Jean) On Thursday May 30th, 2019, peacefully at
The Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Jean aged 75 years of Nelson.
The beloved wife of the late James, much loved mum of David, Julie, Jimmy, Jean, Gail and the late Matthew and a loving grandma.
A funeral service will be held on Monday June 10th, 2019 at
Stott House Chapel of Rest at 2.00pm prior to interment at Walton Lane Cemetery at 2.40pm.
Captain Carol Ainsworth
will officiate.
Family flowers only please
by request but donations if
desired are being received for
Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on June 7, 2019
