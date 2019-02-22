Home

Holgate Funeral Services
The Old Schoolmasters House
Burnley, Lancashire BB12 9EE
01282 616788
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:15
Burnley Crematorium
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:15
Barley Methodist Chapel
Jean Cooke Notice
COOKE Jean On Friday 15th February,
Jean aged 91 years
died peacefully at Favordale
Home for the Elderly, Colne.
Much loved wife of the late Jack, loving mum of Susan and Andrew, dearly loved mother in law, nanna of Nikki and great nanna of Zeph.
Funeral service to be held at Burnley Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th March at 11.20am, followed by a Thanksgiving Service at Barley Methodist Chapel at 12.15.
Family flowers only please
but donations will be gratefully received on behalf
of Pendleside Hospice.
Enquiries to
Holgate Funeral Services,
The Old Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence,
BB12 9EE. Tel. 01282 616788.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 22, 2019
