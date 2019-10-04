|
|
|
Brown Jean On Sunday 29th September, 2019, Jean, aged 92, of Barnoldswick, peacefully at home with her family.
Beloved Wife of Sydney, Mother to John, Christine, William and Mark. Grandma to Darren, John and Samantha, Great Grandma to five adoring great grandchildren.
A gentle and loving
friend to many.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 9th October, 2019,
at 10.30 am at Helliwells
Funeral Service, Bracewell House, Church Street, Barnoldswick followed by a Cremation at
Skipton Crematorium at 11.40 am.
Rev. Sheena McMain will officiate.
Family flowers only please,
but donations are being
received for the wonderful
Pendleside Hospice c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service, Bracewell House, Church Street, Barnoldswick, BB18 5UT.
Tel: 851937
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 4, 2019