Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartley Foulds
230 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1DY
01282 831854
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Birkett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Birkett

Notice Condolences

Jean Birkett Notice
BIRKETT Jean Margaret
(nee Penny) On Thursday 31st October 2019,
in hospital
Jean
Aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late
James Latham Birkett, very dear mum of Pam, mother-in-law of Alan, and a much loved grandma to Eleanor, also a dear friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on Thursday
14th November, at
Burnley Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Flowers or donations, if desired,
to Crohn's and Colitis UK c/o
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road,
Burnley, BB10 1DY
Tel: 831854
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -