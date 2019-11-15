|
Daniel Jason Paul Christine, Alan and Carl
would like to thank everyone who attended Jason's funeral and
for the many messages of sympathy we have received.
Jason was a very special person and we will all miss him.
We would also like to thank Ian
and all the staff at Helliwells.
Angela for her comforting words.
Also the paramedics and
PC Ken Bracewell for their
help and support.
A very special thank you to all Jason's friends and workmates.
Bless you all.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 15, 2019