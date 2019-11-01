|
|
|
Daniel Jason Paul On Wednesday 23rd October 2019 at home,
Jason
aged 44 years
of Colne.
The much loved son of
Alan and Christine,
dear Step son of Carl,
much loved brother,
grandson and nephew.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday 7th November, the cortege will assemble at Stott House for prayers at 11.00am followed by the service at Skipton Crematorium at 11.40am.
Angela Riding will officiate.
Family flowers only please with donations being received for Children in Need or
Cancer Research UK c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 1, 2019