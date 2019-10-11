|
PEEL James Edward On Thursday 3rd October 2019 peacefully in Airedale Hospital Eddie aged 81 years of Barnoldswick formerly Embsay.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret and the late Kathleen, much loved dad of Allan and Angela, father in law of Heather and Don, loving grandad of Ross, Benjamin and Kathryn and brother of Harold. A funeral service and cremation will be held on Monday 21st October 2019 at 1.20pm at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are
being gratefully received for Macmillan Cancer Support,
Bosom Friends or Garden Gate c/o Briggs and Duxbury
Ltd, Funeral Directors.
01282 812384.
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 11, 2019