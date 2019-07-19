Home

Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service
Back Brown Steet
Colne, Lancashire BB8 9NE
01282 870800
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:45
Skipton Crematorium
James Lund Notice
LUND James Seward On Tuesday 16th July 2019, peacefully at his home, Jimmy, aged 87 years, of Colne. Loving husband of Norma, much loved dad of Andrew and the late Stephen, father in law of Jeanette, loving grandad of Jenny, James, Ashley and Jason and great grandad of Leo.
A funeral service and cremation will be held on Thursday 25th July 2019 at 10.50am at Skipton Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on July 19, 2019
