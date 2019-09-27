Home

LODGE James Anthony
(Tony) Eileen and family wish to thank all who have supported them during the very difficult time after
Tony's death, for the many cards, floral tributes, messages and donations for the Richardson Suite at Airedale in Tony's memory. Special thanks to David Carson for his caring and thoughtful lead at the service. David Harris for his personal moving tribute,
Windles Funeral Service for taking the strain so efficiently and Kate at Ghyll Golf Club for making
sure we gave Tony a good send off.
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 27, 2019
